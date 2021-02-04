Favorite tennis players reign supreme in Australia ›Sports› Granma

The Gippsland Trophy tennis tournament in Australia began without surprises, with the victories of the two candidates Naomi Osaka and Simona Haleb in the first round of the competition, as a precedent for what their performances in the first Grand Slam of the year, the Open in the Australian territory that will be held from February 8 to 21 .

In Melbourne, Romanian Halep, currently second in the ATP Ranking, defeated German Laura Siegmund 6-2 6-4 in just 1 hour 33 minutes. , In order to advance the organizational chart. Simona’s next match will be against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.

On the other hand, Osaka defeated Britain’s Katie Poulter with some difficulty, having fallen 3-6 in the first set, eventually defeating the remaining tournaments 6-3, 6-1. The third-ranked ATP list will seek to beat the quarter-finals of the competition, when they face Romanian Irina Camelia Peugeot, according to Prence Latina.

The Gippsland Cup attracted more than 50 players, and in addition to Osaka and Halpe, Ukrainian Elena Svitolina, fifth in the ranking among the best tennis players on the planet, is participating.