Argentina: Alberto Fernandez retracts his criticism of the United States | international

Left groups, social movements and unions marched last Tuesday against the agreement between the Alberto Fernandez government and the International Monetary Fund. Enrique Garcia Medina (EFE)

Alberto Fernandez tried to back off this Saturday andHe has caused chaos with the United States During his tour in the first week of February to Russia and China. After accusing the White House of not supporting him in his negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, which ended with an agreement at the end of January, he has now said that “the current US government supports Argentina with its vote.” He said, “I appreciate it.” Long post on their social networks Where he also defended his country’s relations with Moscow and Beijing.

Fernandez’s words are a natural result of a week of diplomatic tension. The Argentine used the Kremlin to declare that his country needed to reduce its “dependence” on the International Monetary Fund and the United States, while Vladimir Putin offered Argentina to be the “gateway” from Russia to Latin America. Days later, in China, he praised the Maoist revolution. The substance of the geopolitical agenda published by the president was not in the original text written by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Buenos Aires. It collapsed hard in Washington.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not make public statements, but it stated its position through a confidential source that the newspaper Nation Thursday answered on his front page. The US official explained the Joe Biden government’s discomfort with Fernandez, listed the gestures made by the White House and expressed his desire to continue supporting Argentina, despite everything.

A key factor in this was the US approval of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund Signing an agreement. The time was urgent for Argentina, which this year should pay 19,000 of the 44,000 million that Mauricio Macri’s government received as a bailout in 2018. With its international reserves close to zero and the economic situation very weak, only refinancing can be avoided with a new moratorium on payments.

Before completing his Asian tour, Fernandez spoke to Argentine media via video and validated his criticism. “Who helped me? European countries helped me with the fund, China helped me, Russia helped me, American countries helped me and stopped there. I know who did a lot to give this loan. I know that, the previous government of the United States,” referring to the Donald Trump administration and its efforts to help Macri. He backed down Saturday, acknowledging the North American country’s help and removing the political consequences of his visit to Russia amid escalations in Ukraine and China.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Participate

I don’t know why this case has raised so much dust, why does traveling to Russia and China mean we want a bad relationship with the United States? I don’t know what one thing has to do with the other. “The reality is that we have gone to Russia and China to further strengthen and strengthen our commercial and financial relations at a time when Argentina needs it,” Fernandez said in remarks to local radio, when he had already launched his new position on Twitter. White House. “Argentina has no permanent or permanent friends or enemies, the only permanent thing is to defend its interests,” he added. The signed agreement still needs approval from the IMF board to take effect, and Argentina, as in 2018, is dependent on the United States.

Subscribe here To the newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the essential information on current affairs in the region.