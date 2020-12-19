Eve fights her tears over the sweet homage to ‘The Talk’ Co-Stars during the final episode

CBS

Ice Showbiz – Rapper / actress Eve She fought back tears on Friday, December 18th when she stepped back from her job as co-host on an American daytime show.the talk“.

Business maker “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” married to British businessman Maximilion Cooper, has completed her nearly four-season mission from London, where she and co-hosts were Sharon Osborne And the Sherrill Underwood She remembered her time in the series.

Rock president Sharon, who shared her love and pride for Eve, said, “What you meant to me while participating in this show, is immeasurable.”

“I have to tell you, we never met before this show but you know my kids (Jack Osborne And the Kelly OsborneThey would say, “Oh, mom, she’s the best, she’s so friendly, so pretty.” I knew you would be such a friendly and lovely person, but I didn’t know how great he would be. ”

Sharon smiled, “You have your wings now and you fly …”. You are open about yourself, you care a lot about what is happening in the world, you care so much about your community, and I feel that whatever your next steps, you won’t just be setting a record and wandering around, you’ll do so much more, Yves Cooper! You cannot be stopped now. ”

Meanwhile, comedian Sherrill said, “You are all that a woman aspires to: fun, fashionable, smart, sexy. You are strong in the presence of a gentle, philanthropist, businesswoman, artist, wife and mother.”

She described Eve as a “sister” who would be “forever” in her heart, adding: “The door is always open for you to return and share all that you are about to achieve.”

<br />

Influenced by the gentle tribute, Eve wiped her tears as she credits the heads of “The Talk” for giving her a “starting point” for bigger and better things, and saluted her co-hosts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Who was absent during its COVID-19 fights.

She said, “I really, sincerely, really, love you …”. “I was very fortunate and very grateful to be a part of this show. I have learned from every one of the ladies …, I have had a lot from all of you, you have been more than just support …”

“I will forever be grateful … This is not goodbye, this is,” I’ll see you later. ” Thank you.”

<br />

Eve’s exit comes months after her singer Mary Osmond He left the show earlier this year.

They will be replaced in January 2021 by the actress Amanda ClutsWidow of a tragic Coronavirus victim and Broadway star Nick LambAnd journalist Eileen Wiltroth.