Esteban Chavez Rigoberto Uran in the Tour of Switzerland | outside football

Denmark’s Andreas Kron (Loto) won the sixth stage of the Tour of Switzerland after eliminating Portuguese Rui Costa (UAE), who reached the finish line first but performed in the last meters a maneuver that the stewards deemed illegal. The sixth stage ran between Fiesch and Disentis-Sedrun, on a 162-kilometre route with three Class I lanes and a new high-end with an elevation of 9 kilometres. The Colombians put in a good performance, overall, Uran is fifth at 1:11, Chavez in eighth, 2:22.

The day started with two-stage winner Matteo van der Poel of the Netherlands, two-stage winner, deserting due to a mild cold, and four BikeExchange riders, including Australian Lucas Hamilton, who finished sixth overall.

In the first kilometres, there was a high pace and a short-lived break, with France’s Julien Alaphilippe (Dekoninc), Spain’s Marc Soler (Movistar), Italy’s Mattia Cattaneo (Dekoninc) and Antonio Nibali (Trek Segafrido). The pursuit group managed to catch up with the fugitives, and they rushed together in intermittent escape attempts until, with 42 kilometers remaining, David de la Cruz (Emirates Airlines) changed his pace and was able to leave on his own.



De la Cruz maintained his confidence until the forces began to let him down and the pursuit group made up of Portuguese Rui Costa (UAE), Danish Andreas Kron (Loto) and Austrian Hermann Bernsteiner (Bahrain), who objected to the victory in Decentis-Sedrun, the target is located at an altitude of 1413 metres. Rui Costa and Crone fought for the win, once Bernsteiner was disqualified from slowing the winning pace.

The Portuguese entered first, but an illegal maneuver prevented him from winning the stage after extensive deliberation by the umpires who took more than twenty minutes to analyze the images.

The main peloton with the captain, Ecuadorean Richard Carapaz (Ineos), reached the finish line at 2:49, without the overall classification undergoing changes. Carabaz is still led by the general, 26 seconds ahead of Denmark’s Jacob Vogelsang (Astana Premier Tech) and 33 seconds over Julian Alaphilippe, in second and third places, respectively. Fourth is German Maximilian Schachmann (Bora) at 38 and fifth is Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-NIPPO) at 1:11.



The seventh stage, between Decentis-Sedron and Andermatt and at a distance of 23 kilometers, will be the second time to try the Tour of Switzerland. It is a little longer than the first on opening day, which was 11 kilometers, and boarded the Oberalpass, a first-class port.

