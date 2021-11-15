Equipment overview ›ifun.de

The Apple Fitness+ video fitness show has been available in Germany for nearly two weeks now. The videos are only available in subtitled versions, and the selection, depending on personal sporting preferences, is not quite as comprehensive as the €10 monthly fee. I will suggestHowever, the gym units in your four walls are perfect for the cold season, when jogging around the block requires a greater amount of overcoming than what the usual physical exercise already supposes.

If you’ve already surveyed the Apple Fitness+ offer, you’ll have noticed training equipment, which isn’t necessarily required to participate, but can be quite practical in some cases. Like the Manduka Cork Yoga Block, which Apple offers to order from the Apple online store in the US.

Dumbbells, yoga mats, rowing machines

Anyone interested in the equipment used by Apple in detail should visit the overview of the device, which has been published only in English so far On this private page Recommended. Here, Apple lists all the exercise accessories Apple uses or recommends for yoga, cycling, walking, strength training and rowing.

Very interesting: Apple used to stop iPhone and iPad Den GoStand From the height lab or foldable aluminum stand by Satechi. As for yoga equipment, Manduka yoga mats, which are weights, are used From Rogue FitnessTreadmills come from a Canadian manufacturer TechnogymRowing machine $1700 ROW HX coach From Life Fitness.

It remains to be seen if Apple will also start selling Apple Fitness+ accessories in this country in the long run.