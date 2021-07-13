Epic swordsman Paul Feltrop goes to the United States

Krefeld The 20-year-old Grefrather of the fencing club in Krefeld is studying in Columbus and lives in a shared apartment with three fencers. Internationally, he still plans to start in qualifying tournaments.

Paul Veltrop opens a new chapter. The epic swordsman will move from the ranks of the fencing club in Krefeld from the Lower Rhine to the USA in August. Ohio State University in Columbus will be the sports home and study center for the 20-year-old Grefrathers for the next four years. “I’m really looking forward to this challenge, but I also feel a little sad when I think of saying goodbye to FCK,” says Veltrup.

The stepson of Krefeld coach Lagos Sierre will remain in the fencing. “There is a fencing team at the university and I will live in a shared flat with three fencers from the USA,” said the German U-17 and U-20 champion, who led the German classification in all junior age groups. Donald Anthony will be his new coach – the man who was named Coach of the Year in college sports last season. Paul Veltrop looks up to him in particular. “Mr. Csire has been my coach for many years and I owe him everything. I don’t know any other handwriting from my day in training. I am really excited to see how Donald and his coaching team will work with us,” said Veltrop.

The scholarship makes it easier for him and his parents, who provide him with comprehensive support, to make the decision to cross the pond. In the United States, Veltrup will participate in college tournaments where the Ohio State University fencing team has held top positions in all fencing arms in recent years.