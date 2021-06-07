Emirates News Agency – With Spain opening its doors to tourism, UAE citizens and residents can now travel to 19 countries, without quarantine

DUBAI, June 6, 2021 (WAM) – With Spain welcoming fully vaccinated international visitors from tomorrow, Emirati travelers planning their summer vacation can choose from more than 30 cities in 19 countries in the UAE network, opening their doors to tourism and business. . As of July, Emirates will operate more than 280 weekly flights from Dubai to cities in Europe, the US, the Middle East, Africa and other popular island destinations, for travelers looking to start their much-anticipated adventures and experiences this summer without the hassle, cost or stress of quarantine.

Spain is the latest European country to welcome tourists again. From June 7, tourists will be able to enter Spain if they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their travel date, or they can submit COVID-19 PCR tests conducted 48 hours prior to arrival. Travelers will need to physically present vaccination certificates upon arrival and must have received vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or one of the vaccines on the WHO Emergency Use List, including the Pfizer BioNTech, Sinopharm and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines. Unvaccinated children under the age of six will be able to enter with their vaccinated parents. Children over the age of six should have a negative PCR test. International travelers must also complete an online health screening (FCS) form prior to arrival. For complete information on entry requirements to Spain, please visit: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/covid-19/travel-requirements-by-destination/#81338 Emirates currently offers 5 weekly flights to Madrid and 4 flights per week to Barcelona with additional flights planned in line with increased demand.

More countries are taking steps to open their borders to travel and tourism to and from the UAE as vaccination programs progress and safe travel protocols are implemented. Emirates will continue to expand its operations as demand returns and will support the revival of tourism across its network by opening more travel lanes, benefiting travelers with non-quarantine travel at both ends of the flight.

In Europe, Emirates customers can travel comfortably and without quarantine to: Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Spain and France (from June 9).

In the Middle East, customers can make up for lost time and reconnect with friends and family, or experience history with Emirates’ extended flight schedules to: Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain and Egypt.

For those looking for a beach getaway, Emirates is offering convenient flight schedules to: Maldives, Seychelles and Phuket from July 2nd.

In Africa, travelers can explore different experiences and wonderful cities and resorts in: Kenya, Tanzania, and Morocco.

The United States, with the rapid spread of vaccinations, is also becoming increasingly popular with tourists. Emirates operates flights to 11 destinations in the US and will add Miami as Gate 12 on July 21. The airline is also deploying its flagship A380, a customer favorite, to multiple locations including New York and Los Angeles this summer.

Mexico City also remains open to tourists and business travelers, and Emirates Airlines will resume services on July 2.

Emirates continues to strengthen its partnership with flydubai, ramping up its joint network and offering programs to 48 cities in 33 countries with no quarantine going into this summer, providing more options than any other airline in the region.

For smoother travel, the airline is also expanding the capabilities of its IATA Travel Card on flights to Barcelona, ​​Moscow, Istanbul, New York JFK, Madrid and from London Heathrow with plans to increase all flights by July. Offering customers traveling from Dubai paperless verification of medical records related to Covid-19 through its partnership with the Dubai Health Authority.

