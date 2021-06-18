Emirates News Agency – The UAE ranks first in the Middle East and North Africa region, and ninth globally in 2021 IMD’s WCY

DUBAI, June 17, 2021 (WAM) – For the fifth year in a row, the UAE tops the Middle East and North Africa region in the Global Competitiveness Yearbook 2021 issued by the International Institute for Development Management (IMD) in Lausanne. , Switzerland.

The UAE has also maintained its global position, ranking ninth among the ten most competitive countries in the world.

Despite the complications of COVID-19, the UAE has overtaken major countries, such as the United States, Finland, Canada, Luxembourg, Germany, the United Kingdom and France, and is the only country in the Middle East and North Africa to rank in the top ten. . During five consecutive years.

According to this year’s report, the UAE ranked first in 22 indicators, in the top five in 62 indicators, and in the top ten among 120 indicators, out of a total of 335 indicators.

“Today appeared IMD EJT, and despite the complexities of COVID-19, we have advanced globally in 120 indicators, and ranked first out of 20 indicators of development. The UAE is among the 10 most competitive countries and first globally in terms of government,” His Highness said. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He added that rather than slowing down government action, the COVID-19 pandemic has actually accelerated the development of the UAE and improved its legislation and response.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum continued: “The UAE has risen to the rank of most global indicators during the past 50 years.

“The UAE ranks first regionally in most development and competitiveness indicators and is among the top ten globally in 120 development indicators, however, we are moving forward.”

The IMD Global Competitiveness Ranking ranks 64 economies, covers 20 sub-factors and 335 indicators, and assesses how well a country enhances the prosperity of its people by measuring economic well-being through robust data and responses to executive surveys. This year, the rankings show the economic impact of the pandemic around the world. The report notes that qualities such as investment in innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and leadership that translate into social cohesion have helped economies better weather the crisis, enabling them to reach a more competitive position.

On this occasion, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the UAE Competitiveness Council, said: The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has transformed the UAE into a global model for government modernization, through development. Human capital. Since its inception, the state has based its development strategy on the priority of people.

He added that the UAE’s leading position in many global competitiveness indicators related to government modernization confirms the amazing performance of government agencies and the dedicated efforts of the UAE leadership in providing the necessary support.

The UAE is the world’s leading country in 20 ratio indicators, ranking first in entrepreneurship, no bureaucracy, information security, adaptation to government policy, exports of commercial services, trade-to-GDP ratio, flexibility of immigration laws, and international student mobility , and society’s support for competitiveness, responding to the need for economic and social improvements, efficient managers, as well as in indicators related to environmental laws, availability of skilled labor, absence of labor disputes and the proportion of women in parliament.

In the following four categories of the report, the UAE ranked third in terms of government efficiency, eighth in terms of business efficiency, ninth in economic performance, and 28th in terms of infrastructure.

The country has made great progress in many indicators in this year’s report, as it ranked first in exports of commercial services, an increase of 28 places over last year, as well as ranked first globally in the indicator of the percentage of trade and GDP, with an increase of 15 places.

The United Arab Emirates ranked fourth globally in terms of ability to adapt to government policies and business speed. It also ranked ninth globally in the growth of tourism revenue and the number of sub-indices of Internet users, jumping 8 and 26 places, respectively.

Translated by: Mina Samir Fouka.

