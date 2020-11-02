Eddie Hassel, the actor for “Good Kids,” was shot in Texas

Actor Eddie Hassel, best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are Well,” and the NBC series “The Surface”, was shot in Texas early Sunday morning, police said. CBS DFW Reports 30-year-old Hassel is shot in Grand Prairie, a suburb of Dallas, just before 2 a.m.

Hassel was taken to hospital where he died. The police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect.

New York times mentioned That Hassel was injured outside his girlfriend’s apartment. His representative told the newspaper that Hossel had been shot in the abdomen.

Cast member Eddie Hassel poses at the premiere of “Jobs” during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, January 25, 2013 in Park City, Utah. Photo by Danny Molochuk / Invision / AP



Variety, quoting a Hassel representative, mentioned The shooting appears to have been a car theft, but the accident is still under investigation. A spokesperson for the Grand Prairie Police Department released A. Statement to ET He said, “The motive is still under investigation, but the investigators confirm that a car was taken from the scene of the accident and was recovered later.”

ET reported that shortly after Hassel’s death, his girlfriend posted a series of photos of the two of them together.

“You were dearer to me than all bats in all the caves in the world, eddie_hassell. I loved you more than the sky in Texas,” she wrote. “You made me crazier than anyone I had ever met, and I loved every iota of you for it. Rest in peace. My heart will always be yours.”

In addition to his role as a teen sniffing a pill in “The Kids Are All Right,” a native of Corsicana, Texas, is also famous for his recurring role in the NBC mystery drama “Surface” and his role in the Lifetime drama “Devious Maids”. He also appeared in the movie “Jobs” in 2013, starring Ashton Kutcher.

Hassel moved from Texas to Los Angeles when he was 11 years old to pursue an acting career. In a 2013 interview with she, Hassel said his skiing skills helped him land a role in “Fine Kids.”

“Skateboarding was a big part of my life, and it also made me cast in commercials. I used to do horseback riding and rodeos in Texas, and when I moved to Los Angeles, I got into skateboarding. I did all my stunts. Anything with a board. : Surfing and water skiing. “

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $ 2,500 for information leading to a suspect’s arrest. Send tips Here.