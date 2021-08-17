Earthquake in Tyrol on Monday evening (August 16) – its epicenter may have been in the region of Wörgl and Choaz

Wörgl / Landkreis – In Tirol and partly here also in the region, people were rudely woken up late in the evening on Monday (August 16). The reason: an earthquake at a depth of about ten kilometers.

Tremors can also be felt in the area

She said the strength as well as the exact location of the epicenter and depth of the earthquake could be corrected in the next few hours, while seismologists manually evaluate the data and refine their calculations. also Many readers of rosenheim24.de – They live in the southern district of Rosenheim – Apparently they felt the tremors He informed the editorial office that night.

More noteworthy Damage It should not have been created according to experts – Regardless of things that may have fallen and minor cracks. According to ZAMG, the earthquake was mainly felt in the following places: Schachnern (distance from the epicenter: about 1 km), Bad Gastein (21 km), Lienz (23 km), Matrei in Osttirol (27 km), Kaprun (30 km). ), Zell am See (34 km), Saalfelden am Steinernen Meer (45 km), and Spittal an der Drau (52 km).

Several earthquakes at the end of 2019

Similar incidents have already occurred in the area at the end of 2019. Trembling October 23 In the district of Kufstein The Earth’s force is about 3.9. At the time until the “beer holder wiggled by the bed”Report a Kiefersfelden native to rosenheim24.de (plus article). Tremors were noticeable until Tottenhausen (plus article). In December 2019, another earthquake of magnitude 2.9 occurred, the epicenter of which was between Emst and Telfs (plus article). About a week later, the ground near Innsbruck shook for the third time (plus an article).

MW/m