Chocolates made from Cocoa de and Salala, Coffee, honey, rum and tobacco Part of Nicaragua’s products display on Christmas shelves at Shopping centers in the Finnish capital Helsinki.

The above has been verified before Ricardo Alvarado Nicaraguan Ambassador, After touring the various establishments in the city, to verify that Land of Sandino and Darío products, recognized internationally for their outstanding quality, continue to increase their presence and gain a space between consumers’ preferences.

he is Government of reconciliation and national unity, GroenThrough its embassy in Finland, it is constantly promoting our culture, tourism and exports, attracting investments, highlighting the image of our country and strengthening the bonds of solidarity and brotherhood that unite Nicaragua with Northern Europe.

Chocolate made from Cacao de Waslala, supermarket en Helsinki.

Nicaraguan honey in a supermarket in Helsinki.

Drink Nicaragua in a liquor store in Helsinki.

Puros, Peter Justesen Company A / S.

Nicaraguan coffee in various supermarkets in Helsinki

Ambassador Ricardo Alvarado is actively promoting our culture.