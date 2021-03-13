Disney +: surpasses 100 million subscribers

Disney + me has passed 100 million global subscribers Just Sixteen months Since launch, as announced today before Bob InterlockAnd the Chief Executive Officer From The Walt Disney Company during the company’s virtual annual shareholder meeting.

Disney + you can see Lots of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and much more content Brand. To subscribe to Disney + Streaming with either a low monthly or annual subscription You can use this link.

These are Chapik’s words:

“The phenomenal success of Disney +, which now exceeds 100 million subscribers, has prompted us to be more ambitious and greatly increase our investment in developing high-quality content. In fact, we have set a goal of having more than 100 new titles every year, Including Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Our direct-to-consumer business is a top priority for the company and our wide range of content will continue to fuel its growth. “

Disney + launched in the US on November 12, 2019, while it only arrived in Italy March last year Full Close Because of the ongoing health emergency. Over time, it reached Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, and most recently Singapore.

Disney + is Broadcast service Dedicated to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic movies and entertainment products, as well as Star’s brand new general entertainment content, available in select international markets. As part of Disney’s media and entertainment distribution division, Disney + is available mostly Internet connected screens It offers free programming with a variety of feature films, documentaries and original series Live action or direct event And animated films and short films.

In addition to providing unprecedented access to Disney’s massive film and television archive, Disney + is the new streaming service to find The latest cinematic releases Walt Disney Studios Distribution.