DFB Women: Julia Gwen returns to World Cup qualifiers

The 22-year-old Gwen suffered a ruptured ACL and other knee ligament injuries in the European Championship qualifiers against Ireland (3-0) in September 2020. Now, the Bayern Munich player is on the cusp of a return to the German women’s national team. In the 2019 World Cup, she was named Best Young Player.

For former goalkeeper Almuth Schulte of Wolfsburg, the two World Cup qualifiers against Israel could be his first appearance in the DFB jersey. The 30-year-old gave birth to twins in the spring of 2020. Merle Frohms considers him to be set in the DFB goal.

Voss-Tecklenburg wants to continue its winning streak

In addition to the duo, Voss-Tecklenburg called up 22 other players. First of all, there is a match away from our stadium in Tel Aviv on October 21 (6:00 pm), followed by a match in Essen on October 26 (4:05 pm).

“Our goal is to get the next wins and to be in control and present from the start. We didn’t succeed in that in the first two games. We want to improve in this field and be awake from the start” Martina Voss – Tecklenburg.

In September, the FA selection began with back-to-back wins over Bulgaria (7:0) and Serbia (5:1) in the 2023 qualifiers for the finals in New Zealand and Australia. In Group H, Germany also meet Turkey and Portugal.

DFB choice wants to think outside the box

Vos-Tecklenburg also sees the duels with Israel as private regardless of the sporting aspect. “It will be a wonderful trip for all of us, especially for those who have never been to Israel,” 53 said. “The focus is on qualifying for the World Cup, but we will also address the cultural, historical, social and political aspects.” – year.