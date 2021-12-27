Deleted scene shows Vilgefortz arguing with Stegobor – Nerd4.life

Netflix Posted on Twitter Someone Tagliate the scene From The second season of The Witcher series, where Vilgefortz (played by Mahesh Jadu) and Strigopor (played by Lars Mikkelsen) are seen arguing.

caution, because from now on, the plot of the second season of The Witcher will be directly referenced. We’ll try to be careful, but if you don’t want previews, don’t keep reading and, above all, don’t watch the video attached to the tweet.

As we can see, the two are implementing their political ambitions, linking them with actions univer Soden and Aritoza facts. It’s an interesting scene, at least to better define the two characters, but it was clearly considered unnecessary and, therefore, cut short.

Netflix focuses so much on The Witcher, that it has announced several spin-offs. The series is directed by Lauren S. Hisrich. Instead, the cast sees Henry Cavill as Geralt Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Patty as Jasker. The new entries for the second season see Kim Bodnia as Vismir, Yasin Athor as Quinn, Agnes Bjorn as Verena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Edenbeans as Eskell, Aisha Fabian Ross as Lydia, Christopher Hevjo as Nevelin and Messia Simpson as role. Francesca.