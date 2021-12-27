Bavaria: Financing Art Projects in Public Spaces – Munich

The Professional Association of Visual Artists in Bavaria is awarding up to 15,000 euros in funding for art projects in public spaces for the next year. But if you want to get to it, you have to hurry. Because applications for financial support must be received by BBK Landesverband Bayern by December 31. The project funding program from the Bavarian State Department of Science and Arts entitled “Art for Us – Shaping Public Space” is intended for projects that do not take place in typical exhibition rooms. Classic temporary uses as well as temporary projects in businesses, authorities, churches, or in public urban spaces have come into question. The prerequisite for financing is the free use of space. Projects must be visible for a month and can be requested by individual artists as well as small groups. Applications can be submitted via email ([email protected]) to the BBK Bayern Munich office. All information and links are available on the website www.bbk-bayern.de/#/foerderprogramme-2/. In addition, BBK indicated the financing of two other projects: With Newstart Kultur, the federal government provided €1 billion for cultural infrastructure and project financing. info under www.bbk-bundesverband.de/projekte/neustart-kultur. The Free State of Bavaria is launching new funding programmes, for example for exhibitions and seminars, which can be accessed via the link www.stmwk.bayern.de/kunst-und-kultur/foerderung/kuenstlerfoerderung.html can be requested.