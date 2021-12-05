Data: Russia may have 175,000 troops near Ukraine

In recent months, Russia has beefed up its presence on the Russian-Ukrainian border, according to the United States. US Army Chief of Staff James McConnell said Saturday that between 95,000 and 100,000 Russian troops are in the area. CNN.

– I don’t know what to do. But I am very, very concerned about their location.

He believes that this gives Russia several opportunities.

– I’m not sure what to do. But for me, it’s horrific. This will have a terrible impact on the stability and security of our European friends, so I am very concerned about that.

but based on According to the Washington Post, according to US intelligence, their number could reach 175,000 soldiers.

A person in the US presidential administration said – based on photos from the region – that Russia may launch an invasion early next year, the Washington Post reports.

Tuesday next week He will meet US President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link. Among other things, Biden wants to discuss his concern about the Russian escalation on the Russia-Ukraine border, a source told Reuters.

“We’ve been aware of Russia’s actions for a long time and I hope we’ll have a long discussion with Putin,” Biden said on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the talks would take place on Tuesday.

The last time the two leaders spoke was in July.

