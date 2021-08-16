CTM rejects US unions’ ‘intervention’ over complaint – Noticieros Televisa

the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM) And Miguel Trujillo Lopez’s union rejected this Sunday the “interference” of foreign unions due to workers’ complaints about United State on a plant General Motors (GM).

The union CTM, Mexico’s largest labor union, has denounced pressure from US unions to influence the union vote and the collective contract to be replaced this week at the General Motors plant in Silao, Guanajuato.

“There has been, for several weeks, constant pressure from American unions towards the Mexican authorities and towards the workers of this auto plant to try to influence the outcome; we therefore reject this intervention,” he said in a statement.

Mexico and Washington announced in July a “compensation cycle” after a “request for review” sent by the US on May 12 for irregularities revealed in the collective agreement vote and the “denial” of freedom of association and freedom. Collective negotiation.

Mexican authorities have promised to monitor a re-vote, in which about 6,000 workers will participate on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But CTM asked to postpone the exercise on the grounds that COVID-19 infection is at “the highest level since the start of this pandemic and could put the health of participants and observers at risk.”

However, the union group emphasized that there was “no opposition” to the process of legalizing the contract.

In addition, he supported the statements of the Minister of Economy, Tatiana Clotheer, who confirmed this week that the government adheres to the new treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

“We agree with the Minister of Commerce of Mexico, in the sense that foreigners opened the door more when signing the T-MEC, having accepted Chapter 23 of working in these terms, because these unions are already assuming that they can be judges or promoters,” CTM noted.

The Electoral Institute monitors the voting process

Along with the CTM statement, Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE) announced that it will participate as an observer in the process of legalizing the collective contract at GM.

The National Institute of Statistics, an independent body, reported that it would be at the request of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) and the International Labor Organization (ILO).

The institute stated that “in both cases there is an agreement between the Mexican government and the United States Government’s Trade Representative (USTR, in English)”.

Respect for association rights, collective bargaining, and better wages in Mexico was one of the main demands of North American unions to sign the T-MEC.

Meanwhile, the Mexican government has chosen to recover the trade agreement after the historic 8.2%-of-GDP contraction it suffered in 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis.

With information from EFE

HAVJ