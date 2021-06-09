Cretaceous period: mother and infant snails preserved in amber

Shortly after the birth of their five cubs, the ground snail and its offspring were encased in tree resin – and thus preserved. A team of researchers found the animals in a 99-million-year-old piece of amber that came from a mine in Myanmar. Researchers from the Senckenberg Research Institute, the Museum of Nature in Frankfurt and the Museum of Natural History in Bern were represented in Trade Journal مجلة Gondwana Research It is stated that it is the oldest evidence of live birth in snails to date.

