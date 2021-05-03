Covid-19: Closed for six months, heat treatments will reopen on May 19

Basic

Heat treatments, Which has been in lockdown for six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be able to reopen on May 19 with a 50% scale of curators, the organization representing the sector said Monday.

“After an arbitration by the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic today, the Ministry of Economy and Finance informed us that 113 thermal installations, closed since October 25, are authorized to reopen their doors as of Wednesday, May 19 with a standard. 50% of coordinators,” the National Council of Thermal Institutions announced in a statement Journalist.

110 million euros in losses in 2020

In recent months, the spa sector has expressed concern on several occasions about the consequences of the two lockdowns (from March to June for the first confinement and then since the end of October).

According to CNETh, thermal institutions, which represent 10,000 direct jobs (2,600 in Occitan) and 100,000 indirect jobs (14,000 in Occitanie) recorded losses of 110 million euros in 2020. Their attendance decreased by two-thirds (580,000 professional employees) in 2019. Versus 200,000 in 2020).

However, infrastructures benefit from the Solidarity Fund and have been included in the list of activities for which fixed costs can be covered, such as ski resorts.

May 19 is the scheduled date for the second phase of the easing of restrictive measures announced last week (curfews have been postponed until 9 pm, and shops, cinemas, museums, theaters and bar terraces reopen in a limited way).