Coronavirus infection rates in Newport, Curveli, and Turphine are high

The latest figures show that of the 15 UK regions with the highest rates of coronavirus infection, four are in Joint and 10 are in Wales.

The latest figures from the UK government show that Blaenau Gwent has the fifth highest infection rate in Wales, with 1,013.4 cases per 100,000 people. Newport ranks eighth with 911.6 cases per 100,000, Caerphilly ranks 10th with 863.7 cases per 100,000, and Turphine ranks 13th with 831.2 cases per 100,000.

The two regions with the highest rates across the UK are also in Wales – Merthyr Tydfil ranks first with 1,269.8 cases per 100,000 people while Bridgend ranks second with 1,145.9 per 100,000 people. More news: Monmouthshire ranks lower on the table, at 468.3 cases per 100,000 people. Wales as a whole has the highest rate of the four United Kingdom countries, with 3,975.1 cases per 100,000 people. Scotland ranks second, at 2,069.3 per 100,000, followed by Northern Ireland at 3,300.3. England recorded the lowest rate, with 3,149.3 cases per 100,000 people. Here are the top 15 UK regions according to the UK government, covering the week through Wednesday 16 December: Merthyr Tydfil: 1,269.8 per 100,000 – 766 cases in the past week

Bridgend: 1,145.9 per 100,000 – 1,685 cases last week

Thurrock: 1,061.1 per 100,000 – 1,850 cases last week

Hovering: 1,036 per 100,000 – 2,689 cases last week

Blaenau Gwent: 1,013.4 per 100,000 – 708 cases in the past week

Neathport Talbot: 992.2 per 100,000 – 1,422 cases last week

Medway: 991.5 per 100,000 – 2,762 cases last week

Newport: 911.6 per 100,000 – 1,410 cases last week

Redbridge: 896.1 per 100,000 – 2,735 cases last week

Caerphilly: 863.7 per 100,000 – 1,564 cases last week

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 840.6 per 100,000 – 2,028 cases in the last week

Barking and Dagenham: 839.3 per 100,000 – 1,787 cases last week

Turphine: 831.2 per 100,000 – 781 cases in the past week

Swansea: 781 per 100,000 – 1,929 cases last week

Carmarthenshire: 742.2 per 100,000 – 1,401 cases last week READ Seven cases of coronavirus are linked to the Scottish Police Training College

