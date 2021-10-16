Cooling to -263°C increases data by 40%

The European Space Agency (ESA) would like to achieve a larger volume of data and wants to build more radio antennas on the one hand and cool down the existing feed on the other. This should be able to identify up to 40 percent or 80 percent of the data.
There are spacecraft in the solar system that have collected a lot of data based on instructions from ESA ground stations that must be received via the “downlink”. However, the demand for the downlink capabilities of the stations is higher than ever. In addition, the European Space Agency would like to send more spaceships into the depths of the solar system and support missions from partner space agencies. So the goal here is to increase the downlink capabilities.
More antennas and cooler cooling for more data
But how can this be achieved? The European Space Agency offers two solutions for a larger volume of data: on the one hand, this can be achieved by installing additional antennas, of which so far three are available at the European Space Agency, and on the other hand, by increasing the performance of existing antennas. The European Space Agency is open to both tracks and has already taken appropriate measures.
Meanwhile, Australia lies 140 kilometers north of Perth Another room antenna It is built next to an existing station, while across all ESA ground stations special promotion and carried out. For all three 35-meter antennas, the antenna feed—the link between the physical antenna and the electronic transceiver—must be cooled to 10°C above absolute zero (about minus 263°C).
Also worth reading: Science: Samsung has a brain-inspired memory chip vision
This upgrade aims to increase the amount of data that comes from spaceships by up to 40 percent. This could allow, for example, to take pictures of the Sun at a higher resolution. Future upgrades should save up to 80 percent of downloadable data.
According to the European Space Agency, this technology should also increase the range of the antennas, which will significantly support upcoming missions to Uranus or Neptune. The first feeding of the cooled antenna was in May 2021 in Cebreros Station in Spain outlet. for him Argentine site The upgrade should take place in 2022. Joy in Australia at a later date.
those: European Space Agency
[PLUS] Knowledge: This is how voltage converters work on motherboards and graphics cards
PCGH subscription from 1 euro
Links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements because we are independent in the research and selection of products offered. We receive a small commission on product sales, which we use to partially fund the site’s free content.
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer