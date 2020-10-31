Gospel legend Bishop Rance Allen dies at the age of 71

Bishop Rance Allen was born in 1948 in Monroe, Michigan, one of 12 children. At the age of five he began his evangelistic service and by the age of nine he was preaching throughout Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He obtained a preaching license at the age of twelve and has since carried the Word of God throughout the United States and abroad. In 1978 an Elder was ordained by the late Bishop John Seth Bailey, then served 6-1 / 2 years as an associate pastor at the Temple of God in Christ Church (COGIC) in Monroe, Michigan.

In 1985 the late Bishop Gilbert Patterson founded the New Bethel Church in Toledo, Ohio and appointed Bishop Allen there as pastor where he currently serves. He served for many years on the board of directors for the Neighborhood Improvement Foundation in Toledo, a community organization whose mission was to improve inner-city environments. In recognition of his years of dedication to service, the Urban Bible Institute in Detroit awarded him an honorary doctorate in theology in 1995. In September 2011, thanks to the incredible grace of God, Bishop Allen was promoted to the Judicial Conformity position for Michigan Northwestern Harvest in Detroit, succeeding the late Bishop Alfred Knight Jr. was consecrated on November 7, 2011 during the 104 Holy Lodge in St. Louis, Missouri. He has also been blessed with a wonderful and humble opportunity to preach the main message to thousands during COGIC 90, 96 and 105 International Fora.

Bishop Allen has been married to Evangelist Ellen Marie Groves since December 1970. The invitation to her life was a great blessing for Bishop Allen because she helped him elevate his services to a higher level in God. While there are no natural children born to this union, they do share their love and support for many of God’s children.