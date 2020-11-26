Close Levels: The complete list of restrictions by region

Close Levels: The complete list of restrictions by region

The government released its latest round of coronavirus levels, restricting the daily lives of citizens across England with only three regions finding themselves under the most permissive rules.

While the majority of countries find themselves facing Tier 2 restrictions, some, including Greater Manchester, have been placed under the ‘Very Severe Alert’ rating of Level 3.

New rules, Which is less stringent than the restrictions imposed by the recent national lockdown, will go into effect on December 2.

Here is the complete list of classes by region:

Level 1: Medium alert

Level 2: High alert

Shropshire, Telford and Ricken

Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough

Essex, Thorrock and Southend-on-Sea

Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

All 32 boroughs plus the City of London

Hampshire (excluding Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton

South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sidgemour

Bath and Northeast Somerset

Level 3: Very High Alert

Tees Valley Joint Authority:

Northeast Joint Authority:

Birmingham and Black Country

Staffordshire, Stock on Trent

Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Leicester and Leicestershire

Slow (The remainder of Berkshire is Level 2: High Alert)

