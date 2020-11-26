Close Levels: The complete list of restrictions by region
The government released its latest round of coronavirus levels, restricting the daily lives of citizens across England with only three regions finding themselves under the most permissive rules.
While the majority of countries find themselves facing Tier 2 restrictions, some, including Greater Manchester, have been placed under the ‘Very Severe Alert’ rating of Level 3.
New rules, Which is less stringent than the restrictions imposed by the recent national lockdown, will go into effect on December 2.
Here is the complete list of classes by region:
Level 1: Medium alert
Level 2: High alert
Shropshire, Telford and Ricken
Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough
Essex, Thorrock and Southend-on-Sea
Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes
All 32 boroughs plus the City of London
Hampshire (excluding Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton
South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sidgemour
Bath and Northeast Somerset
Level 3: Very High Alert
Tees Valley Joint Authority:
Northeast Joint Authority:
Birmingham and Black Country
Staffordshire, Stock on Trent
Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
Leicester and Leicestershire
Slow (The remainder of Berkshire is Level 2: High Alert)