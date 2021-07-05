China investigates US-listed tech giants | world | DW

For about a year, the authorities launched a regulatory offensive against large internet companies in China to try to curb their influence. The recent actions affect two companies that went public, Full Truck Alliance – a merger of transportation platforms Yunmanman and Huochebang – and Kanzhun, owner of job search platform Boss Zhipin.
Both platforms, like Didi, received an order to suspend registration of new users during the investigation period, in order to “avoid risks to national data security, protect national security and protect the public interest,” the Cyberspace Administration said.
A few hours ago, the watchdog ordered Didi removed from the app stores for a similar investigation. The move represents a setback for the company’s growth plans, which were announced last week in New York and raised more than $4.4 billion. Didi has nearly 500 million users and 15 million drivers.
Didi went public in New York last week and raised more than $4.4 billion.
The administration issued the order after investigations revealed that the collection and use of user data constituted a “serious breach” of regulations. State media praised the measure.
“We should not allow any Internet giant to become a super-database of Chinese personal information, even more detailed than that of a country, let alone give them the right to use this data as they like,” the newspaper said. Global Times.
Last year, Chinese authorities suspended the multi-million dollar initial public offering of Ant Group, Alibaba’s financial arm, and then launched an antitrust investigation with the tech giant.
rml (afp, reuters)
Daxing International: Beijing opens a wonderful airport
A special birthday gift
Coinciding with the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, President Xi Jinping officially inaugurated the new airport in the capital, Daxing International. It is located 46 kilometers south of downtown Beijing in Daxing. In terms of area, it is the largest airport in the world.
Daxing International: Beijing opens a wonderful airport
Four years of construction
The construction time of Daxing International is also impressive: the huge airport was built in just four years. Construction began in December 2014 and this photo was taken on June 30, 2017.
Daxing International: Beijing opens a wonderful airport
like a starfish
The airport was designed by British-Iraqi engineer Zaha Hadid, who died in 2016, and her Chinese partners. The building features organic shapes and plenty of natural light. It is said that the construction costs of this gigantic project amounted to 63 billion dollars (57 billion euros).
Daxing International: Beijing opens a wonderful airport
And Berlin airport?
Well, Berlin Willy Brandt Airport (BER) also has a title: “Europe’s largest operating airport”. Construction has been underway since 2006, and the opening had to be postponed again and again. But there is consolation: compared to Beijing, the BER is cheap: costs were originally estimated at two billion euros, now they are seven.
Daxing International: Beijing opens a wonderful airport
Looking to the future
But back to Beijing: About 45 million passengers a year will pass through Daxing International Airport between now and 2021, and it will later be expanded to 100 million. This number of people must be effectively served: the traveler must travel a maximum distance of 600 metres.
Daxing International: Beijing opens a wonderful airport
20 minutes from the city center
The station also has a large junction, from which high-speed trains and other rail connections run. Therefore, the airport can be reached within three hours from about 30 major Chinese cities. It serves an area of 200 million people. Passengers should be able to reach central Beijing in just 20 minutes by high-speed train.
Daxing International: Beijing opens a wonderful airport
take off / take off
The new Daxing International Airport has been celebrated in the state media as a testament to China’s efficiency and growth. Many believe that Berlin can learn from Beijing. After numerous planning errors and construction flaws, Berlin Airport now aims to open in October 2020.