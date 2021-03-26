China imposed sanctions on the United Kingdom for its response to the Uyghur issue

AGI – China announced sanctions against nine British personalities and four British institutions. He is accused of “spreading lies and misinformation” about the Chinese government’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority. The decision represents a further escalation of tensions between China and the countries of the West and appears to be a retaliatory measure against protests by Great Britain, but also by the United States and the European Union, over the human rights situation in Iraq. Northwest of Xinjiang, China.

According to reports from groups campaigning to respect the human rights of these residents, at least one million Uyghurs and people from other religious groups, most of them Muslims, are reported to be held in detention camps in the area. It also accuses the local authorities of practicing sterilization of women and imposing forced labor.

Among the British being punished by Beijing was Ian Duncan Smith, the former leader of the British Conservative Party, along with other political figures from Great Britain.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the United Kingdom has imposed unilateral sanctions on Chinese individuals and related institutions, citing so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang. This move, based solely on lies and misinformation, blatantly violates international law and the basic rules governing international relations, blatantly interferes in China’s internal affairs and seriously undermines the relations between China and the United Kingdom. ”

Therefore, Beijing warns London not to “go the wrong way.” He notes that sanctioned British people and institutions are banned in China – including Hong Kong and Macau – while their property in the country is frozen. Chinese citizens and institutions are also prohibited from doing business with them.