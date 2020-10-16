Chase Claypool’s fantasy soccer game about start / sit down: What to do with the Steelers WR in Week 6

More than any other NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers Continuing to reveal wide range receivers in the draft outside the first round. Only in the past few years, they have tumbled down Deontay JohnsonAnd the James WashingtonAnd and Jojo Smith Shuster, Each on the second day of their respective drafts. They all became junior players or permanent contributors to the Pittsburgh passing game.

right Now , Steelers you can add Chase Claypool For that list.

Claypool, ranked No. 49 overall in the past April, highlighted the playability and potential of the stars. With the rising star of the rising star rapidly, fantasy managers must quickly discover whether they want to spread it to their squads.

Any discussion that Claypool engages in should begin with a monster performance in Week 5. The rookie not only provided his best stat streak as a receiver (seven catches on 11 targets for 110 yards and three touchdowns), but he also took into account the ground game in a meaningful way (three holds 6 yards and score). While it is unlikely to match the total of four touchdowns again this season, the workload indicates the Steelers are seeing it as an increasingly vital part of their attack.

Fortunately for Claypool, he plots a favorable match with a heavy kick Cleveland Browns Defense on Sunday. By five matches, he was Brown It allowed eight landings and over 1,000 yards over wide distances. With Johnson left out with a back injury and Smith Shuster still having a knee problem, Claypool has a fairly clear path to production.

The rookie contestants, though, tend to be volatile enough that Claypool owners need to carefully consider their options. Look no further than last week’s three catch, 23 yards of disappointment Justin Jefferson To prove. This is not to say that Claypool should not be considered a fictional football debut in Week 6. Instead, fantasy managers must carefully manage their expectations from him.

Starting recommendation / fictional position

Start Claypool as WR3 / flex.