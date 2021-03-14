Carolina Marne returns to the slopes in Switzerland

CArolina Marne returns to the slopes after her A bright start to the year in ThailandWhere he snatched golds The Unix Thailand Open And from TOYOTA Thailand Open And the Silver Medal at the BWF World Tour Finals. All of them are ahead of Tai Tzu Ying, No. 1 in the world. Huelva, who started as the first seed at the Swiss Open Unix Championship, is making her debut against Russia’s Natalia Perminova and is seeking her first title on Swiss soil..

Olympic champion Reclaimed its gem in Thailand. She confessed after the Masters final: “I am very proud and happy that I have returned to a very good level and in a very good condition.” He reconnected with his core: work, sacrifice, and resilience.Fernando Rivas, his coach, explained to MARCA when he talked about the return of the three-time world champion.

Because international competition comes back with a dispute UNIX Swiss Open 2021, torneo de categora BWF Super 300 This begins Tuesday in Basel and will continue until Day 7. Spanish badminton is represented on the playing tables and the refereeing team.

Lapen’s international debut in 2021

Pablo Appen He completes the Spanish participation in the men’s singles table. Around Bilpellitano international debut in 2021, Since his last appearance outside Spain he was in the European mixed teams qualifiers that played in December in Portugal. In the premiere, Abyan faces Indian band Parupalli Kashyap.

In addition, Murcian Carmen Martinez Villanueva, actress of Spanish arbitration After being appointed referee by the World Badminton Federation (BWF).

Register for the Tokyo Games

The 2021 UNIX Swiss Open is awarding important points en route to the Tokyo Olympics And got 600 registration applications registered. For this reason, the presence of many of the best rackets in the world stands out.

In the female individual there is no shortage in India Pusarla Sindhu and Saina Nehwal Nor Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong, Who can be seen with Carolina in the semi-finals, while in the men we find the main candidate Victor AxelsenWho fell on the other side in front of Abyan and the Malaysian player Li Zi Jia As favorite topics.