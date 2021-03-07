Bryson DeChambeau with a golf log swinging across a lake

BRison Deschamps threw his arms in the air and fans at Bay Hill Club & Lodge cheered as if the 27-year-old golfer from the US had just won the famous Masters tournament. It was nothing but a tee in the sixth hole on Day Three of the PGA Tour in Orlando – but it wasn’t normal. Golf “Hulk” DeChambeau struck again.

The American muscle man hit the ball on Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on a par-5 hole straight towards the flag and 370 yards (about 340 meters) above the water hazard. The track is actually 531 yards long and has a horseshoe shape – and the lake is in the middle. By Sunday morning, the video of the technical blow had been viewed millions of times on social networks.

“Oh man, I felt like a kid again. It was like winning the tournament.” Deschambeau, who finished second over Lee Westwood of England before the final round in Orlando, said, “I got goose bumps when I saw there was no splash.” It was amateur Matthias. Schmid is the only German golfer in the event in Florida, which earned $ 9.3 million USD. He failed after two rounds with 76 hits each.

DeChambeau gained more than 20 kilograms of muscle mass last year and, according to his own statements, hit a golf ball above the 400-yard mark for the first time in training in October 2020. The figure of the US Open champion is very reminiscent of the bulky green comedian “Hulk” .

Australian professional golfer Andrew Martin won the Series of Players in Sydney thanks to his two world records. On the final day of the Australian Championships, the 36-year-old managed to get four eagles in one lap. Only five players have achieved this milestone on the Grand Tour of Golf before: Gordon Brand Jr. (1986), Willie Wood (1990), Scott Macaron (1995), Miku Ilonen (2003) and Lee Houtung (2019).

Martin had eight hits behind the last 18 holes. In the first nine, he remained twice equal on four holes, even in three in a row. Only Finn Tony Hakula managed three Eagles in a row in 2019. Martin entered the club as the winner after 61 lashes. “It’s hard for me to fathom ten hits below average,” said the Australian.