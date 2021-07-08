Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica at the Olympics

    Jessica Springsteen will appear at the Olympics.

    The daughter of rock legends Bruce Springsteen and Patti Silva has been nominated for the US showjumping team.

    Jessica has now also won $2 million in prizes.

    Jessica Springsteen has been climbing backs of ponies and then horses at Papa Bruce’s farm in New Jersey since she was four years old.

It is not known at the moment how the “boss” reacted, but it can be assumed that he is very happy for his daughter. Jessica Springsteen has been climbing backs of ponies and then horses at Papa Bruce’s farm in New Jersey since she was four years old. And, as it should be for the rock legend, the proud father promoted his girl’s big dream – the Olympics dream.

This dream will come true already on Monday. As Papa Springsteen prepares to play the classic “Born to Run” again at St. James’s Theater on Broadway in New York, US NOK (USOC) announces that Jessica Springsteen will be, after she was just an alternate contestant in 2012 who did not qualify in 2016. , to be an integral part of the US showjumping team in Tokyo.

