British supermodel Demi Rose dazzles in a Matrix-inspired swimsuit: ‘one of my favorite looks’

Demi Rose entered the Matrix.

The 25-year-old British model came out on Thursday when she shared a few revealing Instagram shots from a recent photo shoot for Pretty Little Thing.

“Welcome to the Matrix …” Rose commented a group of Two pictures She is shown wearing an all-black outfit including a leather leggings, left untied, plus thigh-high crocodile boots and a large fur coat.

The supermodel on Instagram kept her hair tied back in a ponytail that ran over her left shoulder and fell to the waistline. She accentuated her look with a ’90s style black and gold shades.

British model Demi Rose responds to the haters that hunt her career: ‘I was so nervous’

She added in the photo caption that the two shapes were her favorite from the photo collection.

Demi Moore, 57, Stones in Fishing Nets, Black Lace at Rihanna Savage X Fenty Lingerie Show

One commenter wrote, “D-n This costume looks great on you,” while another added, “Yes Demi! Killing it,” followed by a number of emojis clapping the hand.

The social media influencer also pointed another click when she directed Lara Croft’s internal post Two other shots are remarkable From Serengeti National Park, Tanzania, while giving her strongest posture, wearing a different black jumpsuit, black ball hat and knee-high boots.

Click here to subscribe to our entertainment newsletter

“Lara who?” She captioned the photos, the first of which leaves nothing to the imagination as Rose shows off her back.

One commentator wrote below the post: “Nobody and I mean nobody was ready … look at you !!”

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Since his rise to social media fame, the model has also entered into partnerships with the likes of Fashion Nova and LoLo Creative. She also tried her hand at modeling because she wanted to get herself out of her “comfort zone”.