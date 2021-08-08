British hotel apartment brand Locke has opened two stores in Munich: a daily pass

British Brand Locke Hotel Apartments It announced that it will open two stores outside the UK and Ireland in Munich in late spring 2021. Schwan Locke in Theresienwiese and WunderLocke in Sendling herald a new phase of expansion in Western Europe. More slots are also scheduled to open in Germany, including Berlin, in 2022.

“We are very excited to bring Locke to Germany. Each Locke hotel is deeply rooted in its local neighborhood and draws inspiration from the surroundings to define the design and experience as well as the partners in each location. It has been a creative challenge, but also a unique opportunity to apply this design approach to Schwan Locke and WunderLocke “Munich has a colorful cultural scene, which is why each hotel will be aesthetically different from the others – while maintaining the features our guests have come to expect from Locke,” said Stephen McCall, CEO of Locke’s parent company Edyn.

In addition to the four locations in London (Leman Locke, Aldgate; Locke at Broken Wharf, Millennium Bridge; Bermonds Locke, Tower Bridge; and Kingsland Locke, Dalston), Edinburgh and Manchester, Zanzibar Locke, Dublin’s Ha’penny Bridge, opens. In addition, Locke will soon open other hotels in Dublin (Beckett Lock, North Docks), Berlin, Cambridge, Lisbon and Copenhagen.