Britain ready to evacuate cats and dogs from Kabul

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced Wednesday that he would authorize the aerial evacuation of dogs and cats in Kabul that a former US Marine had taken from a shelter, chartered a plane to evacuate Afghan personnel and animals.

When thousands of Afghans try to flee after the Taliban’s return to power, fearing they will again apply their oppressive tactics, it has been a matter of debate for days in the UK, a sign of its residents’ love for these animals. .

“If you arrive with these animals, we’ll find time for your plane,” Wallace wrote in a tweet about Paul Farthing, a former soldier who opened an animal shelter in Kabul and wants to evacuate about 140 dogs and 60 cats. Afghan employees and families

The day before, the official had indicated, however, that he would not give “priority to animals over the desperate men, women and children who knock on the door.”

“He should resign,” animal rights activist Dominic Dyer asked. On Wednesday, he was pleased with the change in position, which he blamed on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The British government has granted visas to all Nawzad employees and their families, numbering around 68, Farthing announced on Monday.

Thousands of Afghans are still waiting at the airport with their families, to be able to leave the country on one of the flights organized by Westerners.

The US has already evacuated about 70,700 people since August 14, on the eve of Kabul’s fall to the Taliban and its return to power.

The UK has evacuated more than 10,200 people. His Western allies wiped out thousands more.

