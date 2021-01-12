Bridgerton: Netflix plans to make eight seasons – 361 magazines

January 12 – Television

Written by: Juliana Lorenzo

Lots of narrative material provided by the books

If you don’t seeBridgerton“You are among the few who have yet to touch on the TV series produced by the production company at the moment Shonda Rhimes (Grey’Anatomy, Scandal), “Shondaland” per Netflix.

The success has been so great that they from the broadcast platform not only think of season two but a total of eight seasons.

The show, which debuted on Christmas Day for two weeks, was among the most watched on the platform.

As the presentation reports Chris Van Dossen Talk about the future of the series:It is a family of eight books and so I would like to be able to focus and tell stories and truly love stories to all of the Bridgerton brothers. Certainly for every character. “

The series is actually based on novels Julia Quinn Which Tells the Story of the Bridgerton Brothers: Book Two (Viscount who loved me)Daphne’s older brother, Anthony, looks after him for a wife.