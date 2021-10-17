Boxing: Sandor Martin gave the bell in the United States

NSfor barcelons Sandor Martin He starred in an achievement in Fresno (California) beating the former world champion star by four pesos, Mickey Garca.

The American, after a period of inactivity, came to prepare once again for his World Cup attack against a theoretically winnable opponent, but the former European champion, below in stakes, gave the surprise and an elegant and fast boxing obsession to Garca and hit him with justice.

Martin came out, controlling the California with his front hand and preventing him from getting close to the distance where the Americans’ fist hurt.

Despite some aerial volleys from Garcia, the Spaniard went from low to high, with quick hands and legs, good anticipation and movement. As Sandor Martin improved, the local fighter ran out of ideas, who saw his chances dwindle as he couldn’t find a steady target with his powerful punches.

At the end of the ten rounds, the California umpires were fair and gave the points win to the Spaniard. Although one saw a tie at 95, the other two saw 97-93 for the Catalans.

A historic victory for Sandor Martin with an unforgettable victory over a world star like Mickey Garcia.

as I declare At the end of the fight Sandor MartinAnd It doesn’t stop him from replaying the game, but prefers to focus on its ultra-lightweight, as this fight is agreed upon in the upper class of the wlter.

Now, world organizations will have to rank the Spaniard very highly in order to have a chance of getting the world title in a few months.