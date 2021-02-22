Blind Channel will be Finland’s representative at Eurovision 2021

Finland You have already closed your candidacy for the next edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. The Blind Channel will carry the flag of the Scandinavian country at the Rotterdam Theater 2021 After winning the grand final of “Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu” (UMK), the pre-selection organized by Finnish public television, under the slogan “The Dark Side”.

Blind Channel will compete in EBU’s premier musical production after achieving consensus between the international jury (25% of total scores) and the public (75%) in Finnish pre-selection, 471 points difference in relation to Teflon Brothers x Pandora, Second place under the heading “I love you” (I love you).

In this way, after excluding the re-election of Axel, who was scheduled to be his deputy in 2020, Finland will try to return to the Eurovision Song Contest Final after 3 years without being in. Before canceling the last version due to the epidemic, in Tel Aviv 2019, Darrod Sebastian Regman It was nearly 100 points from the pass to Saturday’s “dream” (dream) concert to get last place in the semi-finals.