Biodiversity: the extinct mouse is still alive

No one has had a Gold Rat for over 150 years (Pseudomys gouldii) I have seen. Therefore, the species has always been considered extinct. A study now appears in PNAS by Emily Roycroft of the University of Melbourne and her teamthat rodents survived. However, they were by no means a separate species, as the study of their genomes showed. Instead, the Shark Bay rat cannot allow animals at all (false fields) That has survived to this day on some islands off the western coast of Australia.

