There is nothing written about football methods. And if you don’t tell Billy Aones. The English striker began his sporting career at the CD Tenerife quarry, with earlier moves by teams from the south of the island such as Valle San Lorenzo or San Miguel. He currently plays in exotic Finnish first division with SJK Seinajoki, arriving in 2017.

After a blue and white tournament, he left base in Tenerife to return to his homeland in 2010. There he signed with Newcastle United, his loved ones’ team. Billy Lyons made his U-18 debut in February of the same year against Nottingham Forest. In 2012 he changed clubs again, going to Leeds United. After a short while, he was free and entered the Nike Academy.

In 2013, after a friendly match against them, he was noticed by the Finnish Palluciora Kimi Kings. The left winger participated in two promotional campaigns there and He even became the best player in the second division. After that, he was loaned several times before finally leaving for Finnish First Class SJK Seinakoki. He played eight matches with them over the past year.