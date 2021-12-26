Best suits for Australia Tennisnet.com

Matteo Berrettini Ready for the Australian tennis season after recovering from an abdominal muscle injury.

“This is probably the worst day of my tennis career.” This is how Matteo Berrettini commented on his last appearance so far in a court. What happened? At the ATP Finals in Turin, the Italian had to surrender in front of the host crowd in his opening match against Alexander Zverev due to an abdominal muscle injury.

Berrettini also wasn’t able to run into the Davis Cup finals in Turin right after the last ATP Tour of the year, but physical problems should now be a thing of the past. This at least confirmed the world number seven in one Interview with “La Gazzetta dello Sport” daily. A few days before he left for Australia.

Britney satisfied with the preparation

“Fortunately, the injury passed relatively quickly and I’m now healthy again. I was able to train very well in the warm-up period. I trained in Florida, where I found excellent conditions and had several great players to compete with,” Brittini explained.

In the off-season, it was clear that the 25-year-old was primarily working on his offensive game: “For example, I have to learn to go online more and make my game more vertical. And I have to keep working on my serving that he remains an asset.”

Brittini leads Italy

Berrettini, who is due to arrive in Australia on Monday, will start the new season in the ATP Cup in Sydney. There Italy meets Australia, Austria and Russia in Group B. As the number one in the country, Berrettini is likely to play against Alex de Minaur, Dennis Novak and Daniil Medvedev.

Last season, Berrettini defeated Gael Monfils, Dominic Thiem and Roberto Bautista Agut in the ATP Cup, before Medvedev proved his strength in the final. However, at the subsequent Australian Open, the Romans had to surrender before a round of 16 showdown against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Reason? Abdominal muscle injury.