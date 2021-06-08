Because Bitcoin is increasingly popular in emerging countries البلدان

savior It could become the first country in the world to adopt it Bitcoin as current currency. At least that’s what the president announced here to watch, which made him known as savior It will partner with Digital Strike to build the infrastructure needed to use cryptocurrency. New Ideas, the party to which Bukele belongs, holds the majority of seats in the National Assembly, so the passage of the legislative text is highly likely. El Salvador’s economy is closely related to the use of monetary And 70% of the population has no bank accounts or credit cards. On the other hand, 20% of GDP is derived from Transfers It is sent to the country by immigrants residing abroad. However, these remittances are subject to delays and high service costs that can be up to 10% of the total value. Bitcoin, which will join the US dollar as the country’s currency and can solve these problems, is already very popular in El Salvador. In March, an app was launched allowing it to be used for digital payments which in a short time became the most downloaded in the country.

Who is Neb Bokel?

Neb Bokil has a complex personality. Young (born 1982), a lover of sunglasses and leather jackets, is considered a philanthropist and reformer. However, not everyone seems to think the same way. elect President El Salvador in February 2019 thanks to 53% of the votes obtained in the first round of consultations. His victory contributed to the collapse of the two-party system that for thirty years had governed the political fortunes of El Salvador and which saw the candidates of the Republican National Alliance (ARENA), the Right and the Farabundo Martí Liberation Front (FMLF) alternate in power. National (FMLN), left. Bukele’s election campaign, Populism and anti-establishment, took place mostly on social media and was characterized by a casual and straightforward style. His ideological connotations are unclear given that he was in the past a member of the FMLN and criticized neoliberalism only for choosing a conservative party. As for the Latin American region, it has major reservations aboutMaduro administration The Honduran is Juan Orlando Hernandez, an ally of the United States. Buckle accused authoritarian For harsh measures taken against criminal gangs and the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2020, he sent the military to the legislature to ensure passage of the budget, a move frequently criticized at home and abroad.

What is Bitcoin and how does it work

The latest move in tax matters with the desire to implement cryptocurrency may seem like a joke, but in reality, more and more countries are looking to this technology. Bitcoin it’s a digital currency Which operates without any kind of central control and without supervision from banks or governments and this is tempting for many emerging countries, as evidenced by the establishment of PetroThe virtual currency launched by Venezuelan President Maduro in 2018. The architecture of these coins includes a public ledger that records all bitcoin transactions with copies stored on servers around the world. Anyone with a computer can create one of these servers, called a node. Consensus about who owns the coins is reached through the contract rather than through a central source such as a bank. every transaction They are propagated by the system and shared from node to node while bitcoins, like all digital currencies, are stored in digital wallets that can be accessed in various ways.

The countries that use the most cryptocurrencies, according to the Statista Global Consumer Survey, Nigeria, Vietnam and the Philippines. Remittance payments play a role in the heavy use of cryptocurrencies as well as the custom in Nigeria to use the phone to send money and pay in stores. The Philippine government has shown some interest in the matter and could distribute government bonds in cryptocurrency thanks to its partnership with Unionbank. Cryptocurrencies are especially popular in Latin America Namely in Peru, where, according to a survey, it is adopted by 16% of citizens. and in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Chile, where the adoption rate is double digits. In Europe, with the exception of Greece and Switzerland, there is not much enthusiasm while Japan is the country with the least use of cryptocurrencies.