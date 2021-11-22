Because Abu Dhabi is a major global tourist destination

Rich in architectural, cultural and natural treasures, Abu Dhabi It is one of the most popular destinations at the moment for Italians and foreigners. A stimulating city that never stops, but above all a destination that focuses – win – on the high quality of the show, from business events to sporting events, through marketing campaigns to fabulous locations seemingly designed to host newlyweds on their honeymoon.

The captivating capital of the United Arab Emirates, which sits on a T-shaped island dotting the Persian Gulf from the central west coast, has particularly focused on enriching the visitor experience, even at the height of the pandemic, improving its presentation and establishing itself A leading global tourist destination, In addition to a new destination for ecotourism.

Thanks to the commitment of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the activation of strategic partnerships with a series of entities, the city received four prestigious awards at the 28th edition of the exhibition. World Travel Awards. Regarded as the Academy Awards in tourism, the prestigious awards were created in 1993 to celebrate excellence in all major sectors of the international travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Specifically, Abu Dhabi won the award “The Middle East’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2021”, to host a wide range of world-class business events, giving guests the opportunity to network with dignitaries from around the world. second confession The main marketing campaign In the Middle East 2021Rather, it is the result of an engagement campaign “Summer is always in Abu Dhabi”, Which presented visitors with a series of exclusive activities and unmissable events in the ideal destination for those who love the sea all year round.

Then there is the third prize, “The leading destination for sports tourism In the Middle East 2021Thanks to the many sporting events the city has hosted, including the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, and the UFC Fight Island events. Finally, the capital of the United Arab Emirates was also elected “The Middle East’s Main Wedding Destination 2021”, Its dream locations (also seen in the ‘Mirage’ series) and superb hospitality make it the perfect choice for an unforgettable honeymoon.