President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, is caught up in Sacha Baron Cohen’s new satire “Borat,” which appears in a reworked scene after an actress poses for a reporter in a bedroom and at one point lies on the bed with his hands in his pants in what he later said was an attempt to adjust his clothes. .

Still photos and scene descriptions from Mr. Cohen’s new Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which will be released on Friday, were posted on social media early Wednesday after The Guardian. I mentioned that the movie contained “Middle scene” It includes Mr. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City.

Late on Wednesday, Mr Giuliani called at WABC Radio in New York to say he was wearing his shirt after removing the microphone wires. It has been deemed that the early release of the scene amounts to a plot to discredit his recent attempts to push corruption charges against Hunter Biden, son of Joseph R Biden Jr.

“Video Porat is a complete fabrication,” Mr. Giuliani, 76, chirp After he got off the air. “At no time before, during or after the interview I was absolutely inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen is indicating otherwise, he’s a cold liar.”