Australian airline Qantas considers free flights for people who are vaccinated

Qantas Airways is considering giving away free ticket vouchers or airline miles to people who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, joining a growing list of companies offering vaccination incentives to kick-start global travel.

While details have not been finalized, Qantas’ fully pollinated frequent flyers can also earn free loyalty credits, Qantas said in a statement. He said the program will run until the end of 2021, when the Australian vaccination scheme is expected to be completed. Airlines.

As reluctance to vaccinate, as seen in many countries, threatens recovery from the pandemic, the companies that will benefit most from a global reopening are collaborating. United Airlines Holdings is offering vouchers a chance to win free flights for one year. Even dating sites, such as Tinder, implement incentives such as profile improvements for vaccinated users.

lagging campaign

Australia’s success in containing the virus has not been matched by its own vaccination programme. Only about 3.7 million people in the country of 26 million received their first vaccination, and Melbourne was ordered to close for the fourth time on Thursday to combat a surge in cases.

Stephanie Tully, director of customer service at Qantas, said immunization in the country is “the key to keeping our national borders open and safely restarting international travel.”

Hong Kong airport authorities said Wednesday that they will give out 60,000 airline tickets in a raffle for vaccinated residents and airport staff before the end of September. Uber Technologies and Lyft are offering free rides to anyone on their way to get vaccinated in the United States.