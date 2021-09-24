Australia: The number of koalas is declining rapidly

Koalas are under increasing pressure: since 2018, their stocks in Australia have fallen by 30 percent. The Australian Koala Foundation (AKF), which regularly records population sizes across the country, notes this in press release over there. According to the foundation, there are an estimated 32,000 to 58,000 koalas left today. In 2018, it was between 46,000 and 82,000.

