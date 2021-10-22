Australia, the next stop of Zeppelin’s “The Bridge” format

Australia, the next stop of Zeppelin’s “The Bridge” format

After his stint on French, UK and Brazilian TV channels, ViacomCBS announced the Australian adaptation of the adventure reality show.

the bridgeSpanish format blimp (Banijay Iberia), originally created for #0 from Movistar+, continues her international career and adds new adaptation. After going through TVs of France, UK and Brazil, ViacomCBS announced its landing Australia: The adventure reality show will be part of Paramount+ news in 2022.

Endemol Shine Australia will be responsible for producing the new adaptation, which It will be recorded in A lake in the Tasmania Nature Reserve. Twelve adventurers left to their own devices must team up and build a 300-meter bridge in just 20 days. If they succeed, they will be eligible for the $250,000 prize, but only one of them will get the reward.

some

See also  Guatemala national team defeats El Salvador in a friendly match in the United States - Prensa Libre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *