Australia, the next stop of Zeppelin’s “The Bridge” format

the bridgeSpanish format blimp (Banijay Iberia), originally created for #0 from Movistar+, continues her international career and adds new adaptation. After going through TVs of France, UK and Brazil, ViacomCBS announced its landing Australia: The adventure reality show will be part of Paramount+ news in 2022.

Endemol Shine Australia will be responsible for producing the new adaptation, which It will be recorded in A lake in the Tasmania Nature Reserve. Twelve adventurers left to their own devices must team up and build a 300-meter bridge in just 20 days. If they succeed, they will be eligible for the $250,000 prize, but only one of them will get the reward.



