Australia opens vacancies for people who speak Spanish – Noticieros Televisa

many companies in Australia are looking for people who speak spanish to fill vacant positions; We tell you what they are and how you can apply for them.

If you are looking for new experiences and also want to work abroad and learn about other cultures, we suggest you take a look at these 4 job offers for Spanish speaking talent published by Australian companies.

1. Administrator

company green recruitment companyHeadquartered in Sydney, is looking for an administrator with the following characteristics:

Degree in engineering, international business, law, finance, or accounting.

Four years of experience in contract drafting, review, tendering, negotiation and termination

Fluency in Spanish and English

To review the vacancy click here.

2. Global Sales and Marketing Manager

It is provided by the company agricultural business recruitmentYou need a skilled manager to implement strategies locally and globally.

The characteristics of the position are:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Business Administration or Marketing

Eight years of experience in a management position for marketing, sales or management consultancy

Speak Spanish, French, Portuguese, Arabic, Russian or Mandarin

for more information click here.

3. Product Support Engineer

OSlsoft You need an engineer who has the ability to solve technical problems. If you are interested, you must meet this profile:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Mathematics, Computer Science or related

Two years of work experience (although they can also hire a recent graduate)

Speak Spanish, Portuguese or French

Give click here To see the vacancy

4. Associate in customer service

Echobox is looking for a client success partner with these characteristics to work in Adelaide:

Bachelor’s degree and at least two years’ experience

Speak fluent English and Spanish

Has the ability to multitask and make decisions

for more information click here.