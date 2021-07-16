Australia opens vacancies for people who speak Spanish – Noticieros Televisa

many companies in Australia are looking for people who speak spanish to fill vacant positions; We tell you what they are and how you can apply for them.
If you are looking for new experiences and also want to work abroad and learn about other cultures, we suggest you take a look at these 4 job offers for Spanish speaking talent published by Australian companies.
1. Administrator
company green recruitment companyHeadquartered in Sydney, is looking for an administrator with the following characteristics:
- Degree in engineering, international business, law, finance, or accounting.
- Four years of experience in contract drafting, review, tendering, negotiation and termination
- Fluency in Spanish and English
To review the vacancy click here.
2. Global Sales and Marketing Manager
It is provided by the company agricultural business recruitmentYou need a skilled manager to implement strategies locally and globally.
The characteristics of the position are:
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Business Administration or Marketing
- Eight years of experience in a management position for marketing, sales or management consultancy
- Speak Spanish, French, Portuguese, Arabic, Russian or Mandarin
for more information click here.
3. Product Support Engineer
OSlsoft You need an engineer who has the ability to solve technical problems. If you are interested, you must meet this profile:
- Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Mathematics, Computer Science or related
- Two years of work experience (although they can also hire a recent graduate)
- Speak Spanish, Portuguese or French
Give click here To see the vacancy
4. Associate in customer service
Echobox is looking for a client success partner with these characteristics to work in Adelaide:
- Bachelor’s degree and at least two years’ experience
- Speak fluent English and Spanish
- Has the ability to multitask and make decisions
for more information click here.