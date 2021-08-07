Australia left Luka Doncic empty-handed

in just two days, Luka Doncic He went from unbeaten 17-0 in his matches with the national team Slovenia To run out of place on the podium Tokyo 2020. Australia He ended the attacker’s illusion with a 107-93 victory which earned them the bronze medal. & nbsp;

Doncic She's only picked up victories since her debut Slovenia With his undefeated stardom in Eurobasket 2017 Qualification for this Olympic event in Pre-Olympic Kaunas, eliminating what is less than local, Lithuania, in the end. With the group stage wins against Spain, Argentina and Japan Then in quarters before GermanyThe Europeans seemed to be candidates for the podium, but everything changed.

In the semi-finals they fell France NS Australia He finished them in the match for third place to leave Di Dallas Mavericks, who said goodbye on Saturday with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, although he only scored 3 of 13 in triples and lost 8 balls.

The ocean team earned its first medal at the historic Olympics for men's basketball. patty mills He was the impressive figure with 42 points and 9 assists in goals in about 38 minutes that he stayed on the field. Joe Engels, touched the triple double with 16 points and 9 plates, accompanied him in production.

In this way, the boomers will ascend to the third tier of the podium, where they will be next to the hero United StateWhich adds 16 gold medals in the Olympic Games. France, from a great campaign, takes the silver medal after falling in the final against North America.