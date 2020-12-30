Australia leases an international travel agency for tennis players: flight class, room type, diet …

YoIn the replay The calendar for the first two months of the competition has been made officialAnd all the championships on Australian soil have been confirmed, including the first “Grand Slam” of the season, Racquet specialists have been informed that an international travel agency, hired by Tennis Australia, will assist them in planning the trip in all aspects..

The players, MARCA knows, have received a document they must identify When they land in Melbourne, the mandatory dates are 15-16 January; Who will be the ringmates they’ll train with during the 14 days of quarantine (one in the first week and the other two in the second week); What kind of class do they need on board, what room type and whether they follow some form of diet in their diet. It must be remembered that meals can be taken at the Melbourne Park Tennis Center or on the hotel premises.

It can be said that the organization is preparing a selective stay. Likewise, players must confirm the names of the members of their team accompanying them during the round in which a total of seven tournaments have been determined, between ATP and WTA, and count as “main”.

In the event that the tennis player chooses to travel alone, And not using two additional permits or permits, depending on the arrangement and method, which grant the right to fly, accommodation and food, the tournament compensates with a check of 7,000 Australian dollars (4,353 euros)..

In the same way, additional accreditation requests will be analyzed individually. Players have the option to catch a ride Rent from Los Angeles, Dubai or Singapore airports or fly alone for a fee of 2,500 AUD (1,554 euros).