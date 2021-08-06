Australia borders Melbourne for the sixth time through the Delta-Tillam variable

More than half of Australia’s 25 million people are back in lockdown.

The Australian city of Melbourne He entered on Thursday in his country Sixth coronavirus lockdown The state in which Sydney is located recorded a record number of new cases, while Australia recorded a record number of new cases Redoubled efforts to control highly contagious delta variant from the virus.

Victorian Prime Minister, Dan Andrews, She said ‘I had no choice but to ‘make a very difficult ad’ confined to Melbourne just over a week after the previous lockdown ended.

The head of the state government pointed out the danger posed by eight “mysterious” cases that remain to be traced.

‘There is no substitute for imprisonment’ Agence France-Presse quoted him as saying.

After the procedure began in Victoria, at 8:00 pm (7:00 am in Argentina), more than half of Australia’s 25 million people were again locked up.

“I had no choice but to make a very difficult proclamation,” said Victoria Premier Dan Andrews.

In Sydney, residents were ordered to stay confined six weeks ago, but the measure has been relatively successful, in part due to poor vaccination of its residents.

On Thursday, the number of new infections in New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, reached 262, the highest daily number since the pandemic began.

In addition, five people between the ages of 60 and 80 have died in the past 24 hours. None of them were fully vaccinated.

Less than 20% of Australians have received a full vaccination against Covid-19, due to a lack of supplies as well as due to resistance from sections of the population.