Australia and Belgium will play the final. India and Germany will compete for the bronze medal

Tokyo, August 3 (EFE). Belgium and Australia will play the final match of the men’s hockey tournament in Tokyo 2020 on Thursday the fifth, after beating India and Germany in the semi-finals respectively.

Belgium, the enforcer against Spain in the quarter-finals, will play their second final, after falling in Rio 2016. The Belgians beat India (2-5) today, with a hat-trick of Alexander Hendricks in the last two quarters. Penalty kick and one kick kick – adds a total of 14 goals.

Despite Belgium’s lead two minutes later, India managed to equalize and advance (2-1) to top the ten-minute scoreboard in search of an Olympic final yet to be reached despite being the team with the most gold medals – eight Between 1920 and 1980-.

The Belgians have never won a gold medal. They lost the last final in Rio 2016 against Argentina and they came to this current world cup in India 2018. After this world cup, they crowned the European champions in the continental event 2019 and took bronze in the last European Championship held last June.

And the second match in the semi-finals was decided in favor of Australia, which defeated Germany (3-1) after it advanced in the first quarter, and it started again in the second half, after Germany equalized, and ruled in the end with the second Lachlan goal. , who was the one who opened the recording.

Australia, recently won the Pro League title, was eliminated in Rio in the quarter-finals against the Netherlands and took bronze at the 2018 World Cup.

Oceanic won gold in Athens 2004, silver in Mexico ’68, Montreal ’76, Barcelona ’92 and bronze in Tokyo 64, Atlanta ’96, Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

In the absence of the final match and the bronze match between the Germans and the Indians, the International Football Association confirmed, on Tuesday, the men’s and women’s competitions from fifth to twelfth place, with Spain appearing in eighth and seventh places, respectively.

Fred Swayze’s team appears in the men’s table in eighth place, behind Great Britain (5), the Netherlands (6) and Argentina (7).

New Zealand, South Africa, Japan and Canada occupy the remaining positions in that order.

In the female category, the Red Stakes led by Adrian Locke finished seventh, behind Australia (5) and Germany (6) and ahead of New Zealand (8).

China (9), Ireland (10), Japan (11) and South Africa (12) complete the Tokyo 2020 final table, with the Netherlands, Great Britain, Argentina and India semi-finals awaiting tomorrow.

(c) EFE . Agency