AstraZeneca, USA buys 500,000 additional doses of monoclonal antibodies for Covid

(Teleborsa) — AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish multinational biopharmaceutical company, has announced that the US government has Bought an additional 500,000 doses of Evusheld, a Antibody cocktail to prevent Covid-19 in adults. An additional 500,000 doses are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022. Today’s announcement follows the previous agreement to purchase 700,000 doses from Evusheld.

“Today’s deal will bring Protection for some of the most vulnerable people In the United States, including immunocompromised people, who may receive little or no protection from vaccines and currently have few options in the face of the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases observed in recent weeks,” Iskra Rick commented D., executive vice president, Vaccines and Immunotherapy at AstraZeneca.” “Evusheld is the only antibody treatment to have received an emergency use authorization in the United States. pre-exposure prophylaxis And one of only two antibody treatments authorized to show neutralizing activity against Omicron and all other variants,” Rick added.

Meanwhile, Astrazeneca is improving on Wall Street, standing at 58.25, with 0.26% increase. Practically speaking, expectations are for a positive day to continue, with resistance seen at 58.46 and later at 58.87. Support at 58.05.